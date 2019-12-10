MANTACHIE -- Jack Turner, 66, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019, at his home in Mantachie. Services will be on Private services will be held at a later date. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Turner family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com. at ..

