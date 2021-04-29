James Arthur Turner: 85 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away Monday April 26, 2021 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born December 5, 1935 in Guntown, MS, the son of the late Harlie Lincoln and Mittie "Marie" Roberts Turner, settling in Lake Villa, IL in 1961. Before his retirement, James had worked as a concrete finisher for many companies including Lake County Concrete, and was a proud member of Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Union Local #362. James was a member of the Church of the Holy Family, Lake Villa, and enjoyed: fishing and woodworking. On June 27, 1986 he married Norma Grammar in Mantachie, MS and she preceded him in death on March 25, 2001. Survivors include: three children: James G. Turner of Lake Villa, IL, Rose M. (Alan) Smith of Round Lake Beach, IL, and Amy Gosnell (Greg)of Wisconsin Dells, WI; seven grandchildren: Bryce and Chad Turner, Jacob, Amber, and Brittany Smith, Terri (Kevin) Bucel, and Joshua Gosnell; three great-grandchildren: Kali, Ethan, and Karson; eight siblings; Doug (Doris) Turner, Addie Pettigo, Bea Johnson, Pete Turner, Mae Johnson, Ann Williams, Lucile Franks, and Dale Turner all of Mississippi; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a grandson Alan Smith and siblings: Louise, Lincoln, E.C., and Betty. Pallbearers will be his Nephews. Visitation was held from 6PM until 8PM Wednesday April 28, 2021 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Rte. .83) Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 309 North 2nd St. Baldwyn, MS 38824 on Saturday, May 01, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.With Bro.David R Turner officiating Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p. m. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Mantachie, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of the Holy Family, 25291 W. Lehmann Blvd. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Please sign the online guest book for James @www.stangfh.com Expressions of sympathy may be sent the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
