James H. "Shorty" Turner, 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. James H. "Shorty" Turner was born February 23, 1939 in Pontotoc Count to Roscoe and Lillie Martin Turner. He married his wife, Shirley Vance Turner, on March 13, 1971. James H. "Shorty" graduated from Algoma High School in 1958. After graduation he attended Itawamba Junior College (now ICC) for two years. He then attended Delta State University where he earned a master's degree in Administration and then a master's degree in Physical Education from Mississippi State University. After graduation from college, he entered the Army National Guard. He served for six years with the 108th Armored Calvary, Company "D" of Pontotoc, Mississippi. After returning from six months active duty, he began his teaching career at Toccopola School. After the school at Toccopola closed, he became the boys' and girls' basketball coach as well as the baseball coach at Houlka Attendance Center. During his tenure as coach in Houlka, he carried both the boys' and girls' teams to the state playoffs. It is believed that this was the first basketball team in the history of Chickasaw County to go to the state tournaments. During Shorty's coaching career at Houlka, he was a member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches. He was chosen t coach the North High School All-Star Girls' Team in 1969, and the North All-Star Boys' Team in 1970. He assumed the position of Principal at Houlka in 1971. In the fall of 1985 he returned to Pontotoc County to finish his career where he had begun it. He went to North Pontotoc Schools where he was the assistant high school football coach and the coach for the seventh and eighth grade football teams. In 1991, he moved to the county office where he served as Transportation Director until he retired in 1994. Shorty was a mason and a member of the John S. Cain Lodge #259. He was also a member of the Hamasa Shrine. He was a member of Toxish Baptist Church where he served in various positions for sixty-three (63) years until his health prevented him from attending services. Shorty served as Trustee on the Itawamba Community College Board representing Pontotoc County for thirty (30) years. He was also a member of the Pontotoc Beagle Club. James H. "Shorty" Turner is survived by his wife, Shirley, grandson, Wes Neely, son-in-law, Brian Neely, and his sister-in-law, Corrine Turner. Shorty was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Lillie Martin turner, his brothers-Laverl, Wayne, and Rayburn Turner, his sister, Merle Russell, and his loving daughter, Jennifer Turner Neely. Services will be 11AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Toxish Baptist Church with Bro. Paul Childress officiating and the Eulogy by Dr. David C. Cole. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 5-8PM at the funeral home and Saturday, November 16, 10AM until service time at Toxish Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be, A.M. Norwood, Ted Foster, Clay Stegall, Grant Stegall, Garry Turner, and Hulon Vance. Honorary Pallbearers are members of the Board of Trustees of Itawamba Community College and the Men's brotherhood of Toxish Baptist Church, His special caregivers: Margaret Bynum, Virginia Dixon, Roosevelt Wilson, and April Fitzpatrick. Memorials may be made to Toxish Baptist Church, 1807 Toxish Road, Pontotoc, MS or Itawamba Community College, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton, MS 38843.
