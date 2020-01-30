James R. "J.R." Turner, 92, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his daughter's residence after a year long illness. A native of Durman, he was born August 3, 1927 to Frank and Lena Harville Turner. He joined the United States Navy and was in transit to the South Pacific when his ship was ordered to return to port after the Japanese surrendered. Following the war, he served in the Navy Reserves for 24 years. He spent most of his adult life in Memphis where he worked 30 years with the Defense Depot on Airways Boulevard. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed over 10 years in Panama City and Calloway, Florida before moving to Tupelo to be closer to family. J.R. lived a quiet, simple and private life and loved watching Westerns. He was a long-time faithful member of Masonic Lodge 318 and was a Scottish Rite 32nd degree. While living in Memphis, he was a member of Southland Baptist Church for a number of years and East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo. Survivors include his daughter, Elise McCulley and her husband, Bob of Bartlett, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Masonic Lodge. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
