Jeffrey Turner, 57, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi, Oxford, MS. Jeffrey spent the last 18 years in law enforcement. He began his career with the City of Sherman Police Department in 2003. The last 3 years, he worked with the City of Pontotoc Police Department, where he was a Sergeant. Law enforcement was his life's calling and he loved the job and all that it entailed. More often than not, the situations he dealt with were difficult, but he understood it took special people to be able to handle those situations and he was one of those special people. Before his law enforcement career, Jeffrey had worked at Action Industries for 15 years and Cooper Tire and Rubber Company for 18 years and made a lot of memories and special lasting friendships during those working years. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Cydney "Lou" Turner; his son, Colton Turner; his mother, Linda Turner; nephews, Daniel Turner and Andrew Johnson(Stefanie); nieces, Natalie Vandiver(Chris) and Shana Kidd(Jeremy); his mother-in-law, Marilyn Johnson; and many cousins, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Haskell Turner; brother, Kenneth Turner; and his grandparents; Ray and Katherine Turner and Roy and Helen Daniels. Services will be Friday, December 31, 2021 at 2PM at Longview Baptist Church with Bro. Drew Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Travarious Wheeler, Jason Myers, Michael Coxey, Mark Covington, Cole Tutor, and Zack Holloway. Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 5-8PM at Longview Baptist Church and Friday, December 31, 2021 12PM until service time at Longview Baptist Church.
