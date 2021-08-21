John Wesley Turner, 52, took final flight on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Amory on January 10, 1969 to the late John and Lucille Cannon Turner. John grew up in Amory and graduated from the Lyman Ward Military Academy. Upon graduation, John enlisted in the United States Army. It was then that he found a love for aviation, serving as an attack helicopter repairer in Iraq during Desert Storm. John fell in love with Michelle and on July 20, 2001 they were wed. For the past seven years, he served as the Chief Flight Mechanic for Air Methods which operates the North Mississippi Care Flight based out of Tupelo. John took great pride in his work, assuring thousands of safe flights for the crew and patient all across the southeast. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and spending many many hours in his boat fishing with family and friends. His personality and huge infectious smile was much larger than his stature and through this, John was able to touch many lives and be a friend to all throughout his life's journey. John was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Hallmark Turner, Amory; daughters, Olivia Childers (Brady), Amory and Brittney Kelton (Austin), Mooreville; sisters, Betty Hubbard (Jim), Amory and Linda Kessler, Amory; grandchildren, Camden and Coralee Kelton; bonus mom, Kay Hannon, Amory; bonus sister, Christie Francis (Chris), LA; bonus brother, Matt Hannon (Lauren), Amory; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his bonus dad, Dewey Hannon. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Justin Haines officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Matt Hannon, Brady Childers, Austin Kelton, Dewayne Hallmark, Hunter Spencer, Matthew Rhea, Larry Pittman and Thomas Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be the crew members of North Mississippi Care Flight. Visitation will be on Sunday evening, August 22 at the funeral home from 5-8 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
