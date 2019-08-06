Laura "Blue Eyes" Dill Turner, 83, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. A native and life-long resident of Saltillo, she was born one of 13 children, March 6, 1936 to Beland L. and Flora Mae Bell Dill. On July 8, 1977, she married Joe L. Turner and they shared 34 years together until his death on June 21, 2012. She retired from Leggett and Platt after working as a material handler for a number of years and also worked in a couple area stores. She loved spending time tending to her garden and caring for her family. Laura was known for her selfless commitment in doing for others. She was a woman of great faith. Survivors include her daughter, Diane Owens (Bill) of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Christy Arnold (Johnny) of Amory, Tonya Jackson (Matt) of Amory, Amy Barnes (Kevin) of Saltillo, Anthony Daniels of Saltillo, Andrea Harris (Jeremy) of Pontotoc, Amanda Floyd of Bastrop, Louisiana and Scott Floyd (Karla) also of Bastrop; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Ridgeway (Billy) of Verona; brother, James Dill (Linda) of Baldwyn; two brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Turner; son, David Floyd; eight sisters; and three brothers. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Matthew Parker officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
