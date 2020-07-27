Sammy "Sam" Jones Turner, 70, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Tupelo, June 20, 1950 to Burton Davis and Palmer Jones Turner and was a graduate of Shannon High School. He retired from North Mississippi Medical Center after working full time as a painter for a number of years. Sam was a life-long Elvis fan. He loved cooking in the Crockpot especially his specialty, chili, and often cooked for his family and his son, Scott, whom he adored immensely. Sam was tender hearted for all animals; putting out a doghouse, food and water for any neighborhood strays that seemed to be drawn to him. Watching his dogs play brought him great joy and laughter. Survivors include his only child, Sammy "Scott" Turner of Tupelo; sister, Judy Mitchell of Tupelo; two brothers, Gene Autry Turner and his wife, Carolyn of Tupelo and Bill Turner of Garland, Texas; friend, former wife and mother of his son, Linda Turner of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mildred Stembridge, Patsy Sue Turner, and Janice Goff; and two brothers, Ted Turner and Jackie Turner. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Jerry Grammar officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.