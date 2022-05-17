Teresa Fare Turner, 52, resident of Michie, TN, passed away peacefully Monday, May 16, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. The family has requested private services. Ripely Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Teresa was born July 17, 1969 in Corinth, MS, the daughter of the late Travis Lamar and Mattie Pearl Killingsworth Fare. She received her education in the Adamsville Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry throughout her life. A Christian, Teresa could be characterized by many words that included, hard working, caring, creative, artistic and fun. Known as a "people person", she enjoyed staying busy and sharing quality time with her family. Teresa's memory will continue to be shared by a daughter, Lacey Hammock (Dusty) of Corinth, one sister, Kimberly Hammock (Tim Sagely), one brother, Travis Gene Fare (Chelsea) of Michie, TN and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cary Todd "Smiley" Turner. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Teresa's famiy at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
