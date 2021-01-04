Tommy Eugene Turner, 76, passed away Sunday, January 03, 2021, at hisresidence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 10 AM - service time. at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Harden's Chapel.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.