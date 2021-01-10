Lieutenant Colonel Tommy Eugene Turner, U.S. Air Force Reserve (Retired), died tragically in a house fire Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Tupelo. He was 76. Born May 8, 1944, in Tupelo to Sam Thomas Turner and Wilma Gail Grissom Turner, Tommy graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and earned a degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State University. He was a real estate developer for Turner Property Management. Tommy enjoyed flying, boating, snow skiing and traveling. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with private burial in Hardin's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time Saturday. Tommy is survived by daughters Amy Mood (Chris Mood) of Brandon and Delia Turner (Cody Samples) of Cape Giradeau, MO, brothers Patrick Turner (Mary) of Fulton and Mitchell Turner (Peggy) of Saltillo and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Corky Turner and sister Elizabeth Turner Jordan. Memorials in his honor may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801, or Our Art Works, 603 Clayton Ave, Tupelo, MS 38804 or see https://www.ourartworks.com/. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
