Tommy Turner, 76, passed away Sunday, January 03, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 AM - service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Hardens Chapel.

