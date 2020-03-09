Walter Eugene "Goose" Turner, 81, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis after a sudden illness. He was born in Corinth February 17, 1939 to Claude Edward and Wincie Styles Turner and was a graduate of Tupelo High School. Early in life, he worked as a general laborer at Penn Tire and remained there until they closed. He then enjoyed a lengthy career at Daybrite before retiring as a general laborer. After retiring, he worked part time at Gunner's Grocery while they were open and retired from Kroger after many years. Gene was a sports fanatic, especially collegiate sports and had incredible knowledge of the Bible. He enjoyed listening to gospel music, antiquing and browsing garage sales. He was a member of Lee Acres Church of Christ where he served as the first volunteer bus driver at the church's inception in 1974. Survivors include his twin sister, Jane Griffin of Tupelo; special niece, Vicki Letson; special nephews; Mike Griffin, Woody Turner and Terry Turner; and several other nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley and Peggy Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Earl, Wayne, Joe and Bobby Turner. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Jerry Grammar and Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be members of his church family. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.