Jerrell Wayne Turner left his earthly home and entered life eternal on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was 91. He was born July 27, 1928 to Claude Turner and Wincie Watson Turner in Baldwyn, MS. A veteran of the U.S. Army in the Korean War, he served as tank commander of the 155th Battalion attached to the 45th Infantry Division. He was married in Saltillo, MS on March 16, 1951 to Yancie (Wade) Turner and worked as a route supervisor for Barber's Milk. A longtime Tupelo resident, he attended First Baptist Church and later retired in Sherman, MS, where he lived for more than thirty years. Wayne loved Ole Miss football and was an avid golfer. He was fond of telling war stories about Korea, collected watches, and especially loved spending time with family. A service celebrating his life, with military honors, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ricky Young officiating. Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, and from 3 p.m. - service time on Saturday, all at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Private burial will be at Union Cemetery in Belden, MS. He is survived by his wife, Yancie Turner of Sherman; his son, Tony Turner (Betsy) of Saltillo, MS; his daughters, Phyllis Hopson of Tupelo, Beth Turner of Sherman, and Angie May (Thomas) of Tupelo; his brother, Walter Eugene "Goose" Turner of Tupelo, MS; his sister, Jane Griffin of Tupelo, MS; grandchildren, Christopher Hopson (Ashley), Jacob Hollis, Mary Beth Leathers, Landon Smith, Parker Kate May, Asher May, Noah Roberts, and John Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Cloe Hollis, Lily Grace Hollis, Oliver Leathers, and Turner Hopson. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brothers, Joe Turner, Earl Turner, and Bobby Turner; his son, Jerrell "Jerry" Wayne Turner, Jr.; his grandson, Seth Hollis; and his daughter-in-law, Elsie Turner. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Family Association, P.O. Drawer 2440, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 4 p.m. on Saturday and for 90 days thereafter.
