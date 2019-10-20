WEST POINT, MS -- Mrs. Jane Brock Turnipseed, 67, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in West Point. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in West Point. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.