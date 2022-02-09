Flossie Faye Askew Sparks Turpen, 91, of Potts Camp, MS passed away at Alliance Healthcare on January 26, 2022. She was born on December 15, 1930, to William Franklin Askew and Alma Armstrong Askew. Mrs. Turpen was the owner/operator of Sparks Grocery in Potts Camp and a member of the Potts Camp Church of Christ. Mrs. Turpen is survived by a son, Tim Sparks (Tamela) of Abbeville, MS; daughters, Pam Sparks and Jean Marie Sparks, both of Potts Camp, MS; and step daughter, Sharon DeLancey of Millington, TN. She also leaves four step grandchildren, several step great grandchildren, and step great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Turpen was preceded in death by husbands, James "Jim" Davidson Sparks and George Turpen; and sons, Robbie Lee Sparks and Jerry Wayne Sparks. Graveside services for Mrs. Turpen were held on January 31, 2022 at 11:00 am, at Potts Camp Cemetery. The Holly Sprngs Funeral Home was in charge.
