Mrs. Flossie Faye Sparks Turpen, 91, died January 26, 2022 at Alliance Healthcare. She was a longtime owner and operator of Spark's Grocery. She is survived by her son, Tim Sparks (Tamela); daughters, Pam Sparks and Jean Marie Sparks; step-daughter, Sharon Delaney; 4 step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; several step- great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands, James 'Jim' Davidson Sparks and George Turpen; and sons, Robbie Lee Sparks and Jerry Wayne Sparks. Services will be held at graveside on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11:00 am in Potts Camp Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.