Mrs. Flossie Faye Sparks Turpen, 91, died January 26, 2022 at Alliance Healthcare. She was a longtime owner and operator of Spark's Grocery. She is survived by her son, Tim Sparks (Tamela); daughters, Pam Sparks and Jean Marie Sparks; step-daughter, Sharon Delaney; 4 step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; several step- great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands, James 'Jim' Davidson Sparks and George Turpen; and sons, Robbie Lee Sparks and Jerry Wayne Sparks. Services will be held at graveside on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11:00 am in Potts Camp Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
