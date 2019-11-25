Marilyn Ann Turvaville, 70, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Prentiss County on January 2, 1949, to James Cecil Harris and Lena Pearl Pounds Harris. She worked many years as a beautician. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking. Services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Rickey Green officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Prentiss Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Bill Klek of Booneville, AR, Dick Kleiman of Greenfield, IN; sisters-in-law, Elledith Harris of Marietta, Altie Harris of Alapaha, GA, Betty Harris of Greenwood, AR; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Freddy Turvaville; brothers, Wyndel Harris, Bobby Harris, Waymon Harris, Pounds Harris; sisters, Marjorie Klek and Nancy Harris; sister-in-law, Alene Harris. Pallbearers will be Terry Moore, Nick Harris, Adam Peters, James Austin Stennett, Clay Green, and Bradley Downs. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
