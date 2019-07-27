PONTOTOC -- Chason Lee Tutor, 83, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home in Algoma. Services will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 28, 5-8PM and Monday, 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

