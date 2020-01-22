David Cleat Tutor, 77, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. He loved hunting and fishing, anything to do with the outdoors. He is survived by his soulmate, Cynthia Rook; his 5 children, David Keith Tutor, Regina Tutor Baker(Kurt) , Kevin Dean Tutor(Angela), Amber Seboldt(Jordan) and David Forrest Tutor; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; one sister, Uvond Hurd; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and O'Dee Tutor and his brother, Chason Tutor. Services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jordan Seboldt, Kurt Baker, Vincent Bradshaw, Dustin Tutor, Shelton Tutor, and Dalton Tutor. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 5-8PM and Saturday, January 25, 12PM until service time.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.