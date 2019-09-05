Dolores Ann Francis Tutor, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home in Texas. She met her husband Leon, in Aurora, IL, in an ammunition plant, where they both worked. After marrying in 1954, Leon brought Del to Pontotoc, to met his relatives, where all of them fell in love with her. He then went back into the military, joining the Air Force, until their retirement. While Leon was finishing his tour in Vietnam she became heavily involved in the VFW auxiliary. The military wives got together and planned ways to help our troops and veterans. She spent countless hours making lap robes for VFW hospitals. She gave blood every chance she could. She became the national chairwoman for the Buddy Poppy campaign to raise funds for the VFW. And she was nominated president of the local auxiliary. Her picture still hangs on the VFW wall in New York Mills Minnesota. She is survived by her children, Tena Marie Tutor Trixler, James Michael Tutor(Gail), and Brian Keith Tutor(Paul); her granddaughter, Brianna Nicole Trixler; her sister-in-law, Judy Dittman; her great aunt, Ethel Wenmaker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Duane and Rachel Tutor; a host of nieces and nephews in Mississippi who loved her dearly; and her Tutor and Ferguson cousins in Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Tutor; her parents, Harry McCarthy and Pauline Hjeltness ; her grandson, Sean Patrick Trixler; her siblings, John Dittman, Marguerite Nelson, Linda Eder, and Beverly Jean Dittman; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carnice and Dorinda Tutor, Alvis and Christeen Bishop, Andy and Gladys Anderson, and Glen and Jean Tutor. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1PM at Cooke Baptist Church with Father Tim Murphy and Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will begin Saturday, September 7th at 11AM and continue until service time at the church.
