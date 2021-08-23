Glen Tutor, 49, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Glen was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend. He found purpose and meaning in life through his work as a manufacturer and adjuster. When he wasn't working; you could find him fishing, hunting, or watching a football or a baseball game in his shop. He rarely left a family event without his nieces and nephews following behind him. Being in nature and vacationing with his friends and family is where he was most at peace. Glen is survived by his wife, Tina Tutor; his sons, Brandon Tutor and Dustin Tutor; his mother, Sarah Tutor; his brothers, Rodney Tutor(Denise) and Timmy Tutor(Ginger); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Judy Stancil; sister-in-law, Lisa Gray(Scott); nieces, Haley Huffman(Johnathon), Lindsey Tutor, and Macey Tutor; nephews, Brooks Tutor and Kolby Tutor; and great nephews, Kohen Tutor and John Boston Huffman. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Tutor; and his grandparents, Bro. Marvin and Ethylene Grubbs and Ivy and Lona Tutor. Services will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2PM at Randolph Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Finley and Bro. Shane Dunaway officiating. Masks are required to be worn during the visitation and services. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Chad Grubbs, Jason Grubbs, Rodney Newell, Carson Newell, Scotty Pennington, Dustin Hardwick, Charlie Tohill, Mark Duggar, and Tony Mask. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 5-8PM at Randolph Baptist Church and Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1PM until service time at Randolph Baptist Church.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.