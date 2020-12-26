Dexter Keith Tutor, 70, passed away December 26, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Oxford Mississippi. He was a lifelong resident of Randolph MS. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Grubbs Tutor; his sons, Rodney Tutor(Denise), Glen Tutor(Tina), and Timmy Tutor(Ginger), all of Randolph; grandchildren, Brandon, Lindsey, Brooks, Dustin, Kolby, and Macey Tutor and Ben Bramlett; great-grandson, Kohen Tutor; one brother, Cecil Tutor(Cathy) of GA; and sisters Jessie Mae Murphy of Bruce and Marjorie Warren(Grover) of Randolph. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Lona Tutor and three brothers, Truman Tutor, Harold Tutor, and MJ Tutor. Services will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Varnon and Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Chad Grubbs, Jason Grubbs, Randy Wilson, Jr., Justin Wilson, Kaleb Pennington, Zach Grubbs, and Johnnie Rea. Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Tutor and Greg Tutor. Visitation will be Sunday, December 27, 5-8PM and Monday, December 28, 10AM until service time.
