Kenneth Wayne Tutor, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He worked for Shelby Electric Company for over 40 years. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Norman Tutor; sister in law, Marilyn Tutor; and his sister, Mary Kathleen Tutor Moore. A special thanks to his caregiver, David Tutor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann "Molly" Tutor; his parents, Clarence and Myrtle Tutor; and his siblings, Myrtis Marie Tutor Singleton, Curtis Lee Tutor, Vertis B. Tutor Vance, George William Tutor, Henry Carlis Tutor, Mavis Magleen Tutor Smith, Avis Lorrine Tutor Long, and Grady H. "Billy" Tutor. Services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tracy Quillian officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brock Tutor, Joe Long, Johnny Smith, Mike Jordan, Benjamin Dean, and Johnathan Dean. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
86°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 6:12 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.