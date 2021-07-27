Marilyn Newland Tutor, 90, passed away July 25, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab. Marilyn enjoyed being with her grandchildren, woodworking, and painting. Marilyn is survived by her brother, John Newland(Joy) of Opelika, AL; daughter-in-law, Delese Tutor of Tupelo; grandchildren, Richard Tyler Tutor(Courtney) of Tupelo, Allison Tutor of Corinth, and Andrew Tutor of Gulfport; great grandchildren, Michael Hiram Tutor of Tupelo and expecting Charlotte Mae Tutor in September. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Esther Scott Newland; her husband, James Lee Tutor; and her son, James Michael Tutor. Service will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc at 10AM with visitation beginning at 9AM. Bro. Mickey Gentry will officiate. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.