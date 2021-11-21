Lillie Marilyn Tutor, 81, passed away November 21, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. She was born in Thaxton, MS and graduated from Thaxton High School in 1958. She was married to Jerry Tutor on June 17, 1961 by her Dad, Brother Laymon Owens. They were married 60 years. She worked as a special education assistant for Pontotoc City Schools for many years. She also worked at Renasant Bank as a bank teller and Carnes Frames as a bookkeeper. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, VBS director, WMU director, and worked in the kitchen on Wednesday nights. She and her husband also served as foster parents,. She enjoyed camping, cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was a faithful and dedicated wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by David Tutor(Jennifer), Brock Tutor(Bailey) and Ella Rae Tutor, Bailey Tutor Fowlkes(Drew), Tabitha Quillian(Tracy), Courtney Quillian, Catherine and Finnley Quillian, Alana Busby(Will), and Lillie Ann Busby. She was preceded in death by her Dad, Brother Laymon Owens; mother, Ima Douglas Owens; three brothers, Dolphis Owens, Jimmy Owens, and Sammy Owens; and two sisters, Jeanette Walls and Phyllis McMullin. Services will be Tuesday November 23, 2021 at 2PM at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brock Tutor, Drew Fowlkes, Joe Long, Tim Quarles, Hunter Fooshee, and Will Busby. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23rd 12PM until service time at West Heights Baptist Church.
