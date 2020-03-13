Paul Delaine "Lane" Tutor, 80, passed away March 11, 2020 at NMMC Hospice-Tupelo. Paul was a heavy equipment operator for many years. After retiring, Paul went to work for Washington and American Furniture until 2005. Paul was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of the Robbs Bethel Baptist Church. Paul was loved by many. His grandchildren were is pride and joy. He also enjoyed fishing, and feeding the animals. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Tutor; his son, Terry Tutor(Linda); three grandchildren, Brandi, Miranda, and Mitchell Tutor; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, W.C. and F.G. Tutor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mallie Britt Tutor; brother, Dud Tutor, sister, Doris Tutor Chrestman; infant son, Randy Tutor; and his boxer bulldog, MJ. Service will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Randy, Tim, Timothy, Christopher, and Ashton Goggins, and Chris Mills. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 5-8PM and Sunday, March 15, 1PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.