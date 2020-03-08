Ronald "Ronnie" Leslie Tutor, 57, passed away, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. He received his education at Pontotoc City Schools. He spent his life spinning stories and enjoying the company of his friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at the home of his Aunt Melody Tutor, 1338 CR 261, Tupelo, MS, 38801, from 5-8pm. Survivors-father-Jimmy Clay Tutor and sister-Trina Tutor Chunn; and a large extended family. Preceded in death by-Mother-Clara Jane Tutor Huey and sister-DeeDee Tutor Gann.
