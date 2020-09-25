Mary Ruth Patterson Tutor Steward, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was born on July 12, 1933, in Randolph, MS, to William T. and Daisy Lovelle Pennington Patterson. She was a 1952 graduate and Salutatorian of Randolph High School. After graduation she worked various positions over the years including key punch operator through the Civil Service in Mobile, AL and did office work in a candy factory in Centralia, IL. She worked at Head Start in Pontotoc but spent most of her working days at South Pontotoc Attendance Center as an assistant teacher and substitute teacher. She was a longtime active member of Randolph Baptist Church where she particularly enjoyed her Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her children, Billy Russell Tutor(married May 25, 1955, and he was deceased on Dec 10, 1980); her second husband, James Kyle Steward(Married on September 1, 1995, and he was deceased on July 2, 2012); and her three siblings, Wayne Harold Patterson, Travis Lee Patterson, and Kenneth Ray Patterson. She is survived by her three children, Stephen Russell Tutor (Margaret) of Randolph, Terry Michael Tutor (Mary) of Randolph, and Beth Tutor Ball (Jimmy) of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Luke Thomas Ball of Rockwall, TX and Rebekah Ruth Ball of Pontotoc; three sisters-in-law, Nell Patterson of Rockwood, TN, Daisy Patterson of Warner Robins, GA, and Elaine Quarles of Randolph, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She enjoyed reading, watching game shows, playing dominos and cards, especially rummy, but most of all being with her family. The family is grateful for all of those who helped with her care over the years, especially her two faithful caregivers, Barbara Roye of Houlka and Arweeda Gillespie of Pontotoc. A private graveside service the life of Mary Ruth will be held with Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc directing. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at tutormemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Randolph Baptist Church, PO Box 468, Randolph, MS 38864, the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice.
