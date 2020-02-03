Lela "Sue" Earnest Tutor died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at her home. She was born July 14, 1943 in Chickasaw County to George Washington Earnest and Susie Ella Rooker Earnest. She worked many years at Futuroian Corporation. She lived most of her life in Okolona and was known to many as the life of the party until her health declined. After becoming disabled she did ironing and alterations for the public. A service celebrating her life will held 6 PM Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to service time. Survivors include one son, Tony McCreight of Pontotoc; one daughter, Kim Flaherty of Okolona; three grandchildren, Eden Calloway Higginbotham (Cory) of Pensacola, FL, Jacob Calloway of Oxford, MS, and Tucker McCreight of Okolona. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and four sisters. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.