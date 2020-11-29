William Frank Tutor, 73, of Belden transferred from his earthly home to his heavenly home surrounded by family after an extended illness on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born on February 23, 1947 in Bruce, MS, Frank was the second of three sons born to the late William Wayne Tutor and Martha Idella James Tutor. After graduating from Bruce High School in 1965 where he was a proud member of the football and baseball teams, Frank, served in the United States Air Force from 1965-1968 discharged as a Sargent E-4 rank. Frank had a charismatic personality, strong work ethic, and entrepreneurial mindset. As a business man he worked in upper management in lumber mills, owned an industrial components business, and owned businesses in furniture manufacturing for over 20 years. Frank was a trusted Ole Miss fan, avid golfer, an experienced crappie fisherman, quail and pheasant hunter, a thoroughbred horse owner, a cattleman with some ostriches for good measure, and a friend to anyone and everyone. He was a member of Belden Baptist Church. Frank married his high school sweet- heart in 1967. They raised two children and shared 53 years of a loving marriage. Frank is survived by his wife, Bettye Jo Collums Tutor of Belden, a son, William Tunny Tutor of Fulton, and a daughter, Niki Tutor Peel (Keith) of Belden. Frank was preceded in death by his parents William and Martha Tutor and two brothers, Randall Scott Tutor and Larry Wayne Tutor. An outside service honoring his life conducted by Bro. Bob Hill and Bro. Kevin Chrestman will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Collums Cemetery in Bruce, MS. We ask all attendees of the service to wear a mask and maintain social distancing measures. Pallbearers will be Sherman Cooper, Ethan Tutor, Jason Tutor, John Tutor, Phil Webb, and Scott Williamson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul Hall, Steve Hester, Terry Pence, Phillip Poe, Phillip Webb, and Charlie Williamson. Online condolences may be made to the family at ParkerMemorialFuneralHomes.com. Donations in his memory may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Belden Baptist Church Youth, P.O. Box 92, Belden, MS 38826.
