A service to celebrate the life of Richard Twitty, 59, will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow in Henry Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until service time. Bro. Dennis Smith will officiate the service. Richard was born October 10, 1962, in Tupelo, MS to the late Charles and Edna Ree Stark Twitty. He was a Mechanical Engineer for Georgia-Pacific Paper in Monticello, MS before moving to Ramer, TN. He worked for PCA Paper in Counce, TN for 18 years as a Maintenance Superintendent, SCA Paper in Cherokee, AL, and Kimberly Clark, in non-woven, professional in Corinth, MS for the last 9 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Corinth, MS. He is survived by his wife, Lisa of 34 years; daughter, Mallory Holt (Nick); grand children, Keilyn Tate and Lynleigh Rae; son, Madison (Kassy) of Ramer, TN; brother, Russ Twitty (Rhonda); nephews, Hunter and Jackson of Madison, MS; brother-in-law, Dr. Chris Heater; nephews, Reese and fiance Abby Churchill, Beck, and Hamp of Tupelo, MS; and mother-in-law, Mary Watson Shumpert of Ramer, TN, formally of Tupelo, Mississippi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ree Hester and grandparents. Pallbearers will be Hunter Twitty, Jackson Twitty, Reese Hester, Beck Hester, Hamp Hester and Nick Holt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS or to the American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Twitty family. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.