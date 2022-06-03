William "Buddy" Shelly Twitty, age 87, of Gulfport and formerly of New Albany, MS, passed away on June 1, 2022. He was born in Tishomingo County to Elmer and Connie Russell Twitty. He graduated from Mississippi State University and owned Twitty Insurance Agency in New Albany from 1965 until his retirement in 1999. He held a CIC insurance certification. Buddy was a Deacon at First Baptist Church of New Albany and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He served as President of the MSU Alumni Association in 1986 and served as President of the Union County MSU Alumni Association. He enjoyed attending MSU sporting events and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charity Ann Simmons Twitty; his parents, his sister, Pat Mooneyhan; and his brother, Charles Twitty. He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Burwell of Gulfport and Shelly Gandy (James Ray) of Ashboro, NC; grandchildren, Dr. Joseph Burwell (Jessica), Anna Burwell Mire (Huey), Jacob Burwell (Katie), Drew Buckholts, and Olivia Gandy; great grandchildren, Wells Mire, Landry Mire, Jace Burwell, and Jocelyn Burwell. Graveside services were held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Pontotoc Memorial Cemetery in Pontotoc County at 11:00 am Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, is serving the family and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Mountain College, P.O. Box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610 or the MS State Alumni Association. You can wrap Buddy's life in Maroon and White!
