Rosie M. Haymore Tyes 61 passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. She was born October 13, 1958 in Lee county unto the late Savannah Grice and Hurley Brinkley. She was reared in Ripley, MS. She was a member at Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown, MS. She was a very kind and lovable person. She did not meet a strange. She loved life and truly loved her family. She leaves to mourn her passing, one daughter, Veronie Robinson of Tupelo, MS; one granddaughter, Zipporah Nabors of Tupelo, MS; one sister, Mary (Rev. Anthony) Ruth of Guntown, MS; nephew, Anthony Ruth Jr. of Guntown, MS and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com
