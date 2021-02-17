Roy Donald Tyler, a lifetime resident of the Tupelo area, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Born on April 7, 1954, Roy was a man of love and passion. His family was always his first priority. He spent most of his life creating and fixing things. His favorite part of the day was the evening, sitting with his family, enjoying the results of his labors. He was usually found in his front yard working on a lawn mower, repairing a vehicle, or rebuilding a variety of things in his shop. He lived his life the way he worked; hard and with full devotion to the things he did and loved. He cared deeply for the things he created and shaped with his hands. This devotion shaped every facet of his life. He will be profoundly missed by everyone who shared in his life. May his playful and impish nature and his love always be a light in the darkness for those who loved him. Roy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Edna Tyler; his daughter Anna Trice and her husband Lee Trice, grand-daughter Emma Tyler, chosen daughter Shannon Curry, sisters Betty Floyd, Jeanette Bridges, and Brenda Jackson, brothers Calvin Tyler and Roger Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Washington Tyler and Ruby King Tyler, daughter Ruby Jean Tyler, sisters Ann Worley, Ellanese Tyler Hall, and brother Ricky Tyler. The family is holding a viewing on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4-8 p. m . at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, Mississippi. Services will be held at noon, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice,com
