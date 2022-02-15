Mary Ann Puzek Tyra, 73, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Born in Waukegan, IL on November 6, 1948, she was a daughter of Lawrence and Helen Turkowski Puzek. She was the widow of Rufus Tyra and prior to her retirement, she was a homemaker and kept kids in her home for many years. Mary Ann was an active member of Meadowood Baptist Church which she loved, and she worked at the Amory Auction but above all, her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would travel any distance to see them participate in their activities. She loved to read her Bible and she was a die hard Chicago Cubs fan. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Meadowood Baptist Church with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to assist the family. She is survived by her 5 sons, Wayne Wilbanks (April) of Amory, Michael Tyra (Megan) of Amory, Larry Tyra (Jennifer) of Nashville, Dale Wilbanks of Amory, and Bobby Tyra (Karan) of Hanover Park, IL; two daughters, Melissa Jumper (Kevin) of Wynne, AR and Patricia Wilbanks of Amory; grandchildren, Zack Wilbanks (Karlie), Nathan Wilbanks (Britney), Courtney Russell (Tyler), Kirsti Wilbanks, Eli Tyra (Marla), Sarah Snyder (Andrew), Payton Tyra, Mary Katherine Osborne, Joseph Osborne, Payton Ann Tyra, Easton Tyra, Hunter Chism, Haley Chism, Hope Chism, Lexi White, Ty White, Eli White, Dylan Tyra, Hannah Tyra, and Aimee Tyra; great grandchildren, Miah Snyder, Gracie Wilbanks, Gunnar Wilbanks, Sylas Wilbanks, Liam Wilbanks, Ayden Snyder, John Huguley, and Chael Pace; sister-in-law, Margaret Puzek; and special friends, Frances Sockwell Phillips, Karen Miller; her friends at the Amory Auction; and the Joy Sunday School class. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Helen Puzek; husband, Rufus Tyra; brothers, Donald Puzek and Tom Puzek; and son, David Tyra. Palllbearers will be Nathan Wilbanks, Zack Wilbanks, Hunter Chism, Tyler Russell, Eli Tyra, Payton Tyra, Joseph Osborne, Easton Tyra, Eli White, and Ty White. Honorary pallbearer will be Andrew Snyder. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
