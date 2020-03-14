Carolyn Louise Tyson (nee Anderson), aged 89, died peacefully at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Dr. Robert E. Tyson (Bob). She was born on August 31, 1930, in Memphis, TN, to Ellis Bryan Anderson and Jane Lutz Anderson. She graduated from Hutchison School in Memphis, TN, and went back to school in her early 40s. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Christian Education at Belhaven College in Jackson, MS. She served for many years as head of adult education at Galloway United Methodist Church and later became a diaconal minister in the Mississippi United Methodist Conference, both in Jackson. When she and Bob retired to his hometown of Holly Springs, she took an active role in their local church - setting up a prayer group, teaching Sunday School and leading Bible studies. Carolyn had a long rich life, loved by family and friends. She was kind to all, and her sense of humor put a smile on many a face. She was adventurous and followed her own path despite the conventions of the time. She supported all of her children's activities - from sports to Girl Scouts to water balloon fights at the beach. She was a true night owl, staying up late to work on genealogy or crossword puzzles. She enjoyed time with her friends in the Birthday Girls lunch group and the Thursday Club. She is survived by four children who cherished her: Jane Franklin Tyson of Collierville, TN; Robert Emmon Tyson, Jr. (Irene Dumas Tyson) of Columbia, SC; Carolyn Louise (Lou) Tyson of Holly Springs, MS; and Sara Tyson Hannon (William James Hannon, Jr.) of Germantown, TN. Carolyn was adored by her six grandchildren: Jessica Phillips Tyson, Virginia Boyd Tyson (John Adkins James), Anne Watkins Tyson, Ruth Emmon Tyson, Elizabeth Louise (Elise) Hannon, William James (Will) Hannon, III, and her great grandchild Campbell Reeder James. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Franklin Anderson and daughter Laura Virginia Tyson. The family would like to thank the Brookdale Dogwood Creek and Baptist Hospice teams for their wonderful care.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(1) entry
Ms. Carolyn was a very special person. I so enjoyed being in her Sunday School class and appreciated her willingness to listen and encourage each of us as we faced life's challenges. My thought and prayers are with the family. God bless. Diane M. Jones
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.