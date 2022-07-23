Benjamin Calvin "Ben" Umberger, 54, resident of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday morning, July 22, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ben will be at 2 PM Monday, July 25 at New Hope Baptist Church in Ashand with Bro. David Jordan and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ben was born October 21, 1967 in Bolivar, TN, the son of the late Lloyd and Catherine Williams Umberger. He was a1987 graduate of Ashland High School and was a self employed lawn care technician throughout his life. A Christian, Ben enjoyed listening to music, watching movies on television and working cross word puzzles. He was a much adored brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 9 PM Sunday, July 24 and will continue from 10 AM to 2 PM Monday, July 25 at New Hope Baptist Church. Blessed with a large family, memories will continue to be shared by four brothers, Lenard Umberger (JoAnn), Gene Umberger (Christy) and Sammy Umberger (Amanda), all of Ashland and Wayne Umberger of Falkner, two sisters, Kay Sides (Eddie) of Falkner and Marie Rainey (Gerry) of Ripley and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Bonnie Ray, Sally Lumpkin and Hazel Hopkins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Umberger family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
