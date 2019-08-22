Amory- Jimmy Umfress, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Tildon, MS on January 25, 1945, he was a son of Riley Velton and Ruby Powell Umfress. Jimmy graduated from Hatley High School. He retired from Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation after thirty-three years of service as a shift foreman. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. A kind, supportive father, Jimmy took great pleasure in raising five children and spoiling his grandchildren. His priority in life was providing for and loving his family. In his free time, he enjoyed the great outdoors, where he hunted and fished for sport. He was very proud of perfecting his singing voice in the shower at home. Jimmy often participated in tractor pulls with his buddies, and he could almost always be found "piddlin' in the shed." Jimmy also enjoyed listening to Country and Western music. Jimmy was known for his generous heart, his determination, and his love for his family. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jacque Slatter Umfress, of Amory; daughter, Jeny Odom (Brandon), Brewer; sons, Jeff Umfress (Shea), Fair Hope, AL, Joey Umfress (Sonya), Amory, Jason Umfress (Josh Dukes), Brunswick, GA; brother, Jerry Umfress (Marilyn), Aberdeen; grandchildren, Brittany Umfress, Jessyca Jones (Billie), Jake Umfress, Lilly Odom, Emma Rose Odom, Mia Umfress Lettieri; great grandchild Erika Faye Jones; and nephew, Kris Umfress (Christy). In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Umfress. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Tim McMillen and Bro. R.D. Cline officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Joe Cowart, Willie Wilson, Bobby Cantrell, Marvin Wade, Jimmy Dahlem, Ryan "Fruit Loop" Wilson, Boyd Pearson, and Jeff Capps. Honorary pallbearers are Stanley Farrah, Luke Wilson, Jimmy Morgan, Johnny Parham, and Patricia Williams. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Friday night at the funeral home in Amory. Donations and Memorials may be made to the Jamie Umfress Emergency Scholarship Fund, Delta State University, DSU Box 3141, Cleveland, MS 38733 www.deltastategiving.org or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817 in honor of Jessyca Umfress Jones www.lebonheur.org/donatenow.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.