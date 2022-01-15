Judy Kay Umfress, 62, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born July 4, 1959, in Fulton to Victor and Lula Bell Chism Umfress. She worked as a caregiver at Help-at-Home and maintained the salad bar at the Country Gentleman. She attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Judy was a hard worker who enjoyed painting and crafts. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 17, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Harden's Chapel Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Jessica Harbin, and her son, Jason Lee Harbin, both of Fulton; one brother, Jimmy "Jimbo" Umfress (Amanda) of Fulton; three sisters, Shirley Jamerson and Brenda Jo Clark (Grady), both of Fulton, and Lisa Walton (Phillip) of Mantachie; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Victor "Junior" Umfress; and one sister, Jonnie Fay Bishop. Pallbearers will be Ross Jamerson, Case Jamerson, Bruce Summers, Jack Lloyd, WC Lloyd, and Eric White. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with Judy's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.