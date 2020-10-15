Victor Umfress, Jr., 69, died suddenly Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home. He was born July 29, 1951, in Fulton, to Victor and Lula Bell Chism Umfress. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War, where he received the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal, Vietnam Sharp Shooter campaign M 16 metal, Combat infantry medal, and the Bronze Star. He was an honest, trustworthy, reliable, and generous mechanic for many years at Umfress Garage, which he owned and operated the old school way. He also was a great metal worker and welder, and really could do almost anything. He was an avid gardener, and he enjoyed going to his family campgrounds, where they had many wonderful times together. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Hardens Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Shelley Ganaway (Stephen) of Fulton and Shanna Crenshaw (Bobby) of Tremont; one brother, Jimmy "Jimbo" Umfress (Amanda); three sisters, Shirley Jamerson, Judy Umfress, and Brenda Jo Clark (Grady "June Bug") , all of Fulton; five grandchildren, Caelan Ganaway, Isaac Riley, James Ganaway, Denton Crenshaw, Nathan Crenshaw; several nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by one sister, Jonnie Fay Bishop; one step-son, Stephen Van Dyke; one niece, Carrie Beth Jamerson; and his parents. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the Umfress family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
