Melissa Johnson Umfress, 48, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 22, 1973 to the late Jackie Wayne Johnson and the late Dimple Bonita Cox Johnson. She was a Christian. She enjoyed planting, crafting, reading books, and baking. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and children. Melissa was always taking care of others before her own needs. Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday August 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. David Ball and Bro. Reggie Miller officiating. Private family and friends only for visitation Tuesday evening. Burial will be at Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Brian Umfress Sr. of Fulton; Children: Brian (Carrie) Umfress, Jr., William (Victoria) Umfress, Aerial Umfress, Jacob (Heaven Reese) Umfress, Richard Vance (Haley Sloan) Umfress; 16 grandchildren; sister, Tracy (Mike) Blassingame; brother, John Wayne (Shannon) Johnson; best friends: Aimee Bejarano and Christie Harmon. Preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Deanna Umfress, sister, Amanda Bonita Bejarano, sister-in-law, Vera Ann Umfress Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
