Jarvis Lee Umphers, 84, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully December 14, 2021 at his home. Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Umphers will be 2 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Flat Rock Baptist Church in Benton County. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Umphers was born November 24, 1937 in Randolph, Ms, to the late Allen Lee and Laura Wilson Umphers. He was a graduate of Randolph High School and continued his education at Itawamba Jr. College, The University of Memphis, and Blue Mountain College. Mr. Umphers proudly served in the Civil Service National Guard and was married to his beloved wife, Joyce Dowdy Umphers on April 14, 1957 who survives. A proud owner and operator of the Professional Kennel Club, Pro Shop, and Heritage Manufacturing, and was able to enjoy his passion of raccoon hunting through his work. Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM, Saturday December 18, 2021 at Flat Rock Baptist Church. A family man, Mr. Umphers found pleasure in singing at church, sharing meals with family, and outdoor activities. Someone who never met a stranger and was a friend to all, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife of 63 years, memories will be shared by his grandson, Allen Lee Umphers(Melene) of Spring Field, MI, his daughter in law, Becky Umphers of Jacksonville, FL, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family request that memorials be directed to Flat Rock Baptist Church, PO BOX 385, Blue Mountain, Mississippi 38610. He is also preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bob" Lee Umphers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to sharer memories with the Umphers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.