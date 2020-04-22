Kenneth H. Umphers, 74, passed away April 22, 2020 at his home in Saltillo. He was born February 7, 1946, in Randolph, Miss., the son of Allen and Laura Wilson Umphers. He graduated from Memphis State University with a bachelor's degree in business. Kenneth served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an accountant in several different businesses and owned a convenience store in Blue Mountain called Ken's Place. Kenneth was a member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church. He is remembered as a "Jack of all trades" and enjoyed working on vehicles of all types and tinkering in his shop. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ruth Umphers of Saltillo; three children, Jack Umphers and wife, Elizabeth of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, Lisa Ross and husband, Glenn, of Pontotoc, and Robin Jackson and husband, Allen, of Guntown; one brother, Jarvis Umphers and wife, Joyce of Hickory Flat; a sister, Nellie Umphers of Oxford; five grandchildren, Tucker, Hannah Grace, Brooke, Benji , and Meg. A private family service will be held in honor of his life on Saturday at the Saltillo Chapel with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be at Memphis Memory Gardens in Memphis, Tenn. Memorials may be made to Saltillo First united Methodist Church. The service will be recorded for friends and family who cannot attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
