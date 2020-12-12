Terrell Gray Underwood II, 55, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 10, 1965, to Terrell Gray and Jane McCary Underwood. He worked at Fulton Telephone Company for over twenty years and was an active member and deacon of Itawamba Christian Church. He was an avid fisherman and friend to everybody, and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. He was a devoted husband, father, and son, and loved being around his family, especially his grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tony Thornton and Bro. J.D. Segroves officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Deanna Hill Underwood; two sons, Luke Underwood and Zane Underwood; one daughter, Sara Underwood Stevens (Bryson); his pride and joy, grandchildren Lucy Jackson and Bronson Stevens; his mother, Jane Underwood; and his sister, Caryn Gann (Greg), all of Fulton; one brother, John Underwood of Memphis; and a host of extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Underwood; his grandparents, William and Faye McCary and John Gray and Elizabeth Underwood; two uncles Bill McCary and Rick Underwood; and a cousin, Cal McCary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Itawamba Christian Church, itawambachristianchurch.org/giving, 305 W. Wiygul St., Fulton, MS 38843, or the American Family Association, afa.net, P.O. Drawer 2440, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be shared with the Underwood family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
