Gregory Ralph Underwood, 73, passed away Sunday, December 06, 2020, at his residence in Falkner. Services will be on Saturday, December 19 at 11 AM at Crossroad Baptist Church near Falkner. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.

