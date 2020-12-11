Gregory Ralph Underwood, 73, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 11 AM Saturday, December 19 at Crossroad Baptist Church near Falkner. Bro. Onnie Ralph and Bro. Josh Westmoreland will officiate and music will be provided by his grandson, Hunter Underwood. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Underwood was born December 22, 1946 in Memphis, TN and is the son of Othoniel Kirby Underwood of Germantown and the late John Ralph Underwood. He received his education at Overton High School in Memphis and was married May 7, 1966 to his beloved wife, Beverly Poirier Underwood who survives. An electrician with the Local 474 IBEW for 30 years, Mr. Underwood was an active member of Crossroad Baptist Church. He was a man of God, loved to be a servant to God and witness to people. Mr. Underwood devoted many countless hours creating and giving "The Wordless Book" to his much loved family, friends and community as a special part of his ministry. He will be remembered for his patriotism, woodworking skills and "shade tree" mechanic repairs. His family filled his life with love and happiness and time with his grandchildren meant the world to him. They find comfort in knowing they will meet again. In addition to his wife of 54 years, survivors include three sons, Jared Underwood (Tracy) of Ariton, AL, Jeremy Underwood (Jessica) and John Underwood (Emily), both of Bartlett, TN, two sisters, Johnnie Peterson of Wisconsin and Bonnie Johnson (Ronnie) of Bartlett, TN and six grandchildren, Hunter, Brooke, Ashlyn, Andrew, Joshua and Hannah Underwood. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, David Underwood. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Underwood family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
