Hilda Springer Underwood, 82, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born in Amory on June 1, 1938 to the late Charles and Emma Belle Springer. Hilda attended Amory School and graduated from Nettleton High School. She married Ray Underwood on September 28, 1962. A faithful Christian lady, Hilda was a member of River Bend Baptist Church, where she was deeply passionate about the WMU and the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class. She was also a Master Quilter and gave away numerous quilts throughout her life. She was especially proud to give a quilt away to a veteran at River Bend every year. She is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Ray Underwood. She is also survived by her sister, Lorene Rollins. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 18, 2021 at River Bend Baptist Church with Bro. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Aberdeen. Pallbearers will be Steve Fontain, Charlie Clarkson, Dr. Kevin Hayes, Nolan Bowen, Matt Rollins, and Joe Ferrer. Visitation will be at River Bend prior to the service on Friday from noon until 12:45 PM. Memorials may be given to River Bend Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
