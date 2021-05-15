Lorene Underwood, 80, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Tremont, MS to George and Lida Guin Hardin. She worked as a licensed hospital administrator and registered nurse. She was a certified phlebotomist technician. She attended Bethel Church of God and Hurricane Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 18, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Jerry George officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two daughters, Tamela Renfroe and Lori Parrish; five grandchildren, T.J Renfroe, Liza Ewing (Jay), Shawn Parrish (Lauren), Lacey Blassingame (Ronny) and Zachary Parrish (Hannah); five great-grandchildren, Jantzen, Mayleigh, Dawson, Carson and Abby and one sister, Gladys Barker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Underwood; her sons-Shannon and Shane Underwood; her parents; six brothers and two sisters. Pallbearers will be Shawn Parrish, Zachary Parrish, Jay Ewing and Rocky Harris. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
