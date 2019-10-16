Mac Underwood, 79, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Itawamba County, MS. He worked in carpet installation for many years and was owner of Underwood Carpets. He was a member of Bethel Church of God and attended Hurricane Creek Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Jerry George officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors are his wife - Lorene Underwood, Red Bay, AL; two children - Tamela Jan Renfroe and Lori Dawn Underwood Parrish, both of Red Bay, AL; five grandchildren - Liza Tamela Ewing (Jay), Timothy James Renfroe, Shawn McKenzie Parrish (Lauren), Lacey Dawn Blassingame (Ronny) and Zachary Tyler Parrish (Hannah); one great-grandson - Carson Drake Gray; three brothers-Tracy Underwood, Billy Ray Hardin and Roy Lee Hardin; one sister - Patsy Rock and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Carmen Underwood and Edith Justice Underwood; two sons, Shannon and Shane Underwood; one brother, Randall Underwood and four sisters, Carolyn Underwood, Betty Ann Long, Beverly Lynn Nesbitt and Sandra Kay Spurgeon. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Blassingame, Jay Ewing, Shawn Parrish, Zachary Parrish, Rocky Harris and Jeff Holland. Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
